Kindly Share This Story:

The Supreme Court has scheduled judgment for later today in the appeal on the outcome of the March 2019 governorship election in Benue.

Mr Emmanuel Jime, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is challenging the return of Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election.

READ ALSO:

The judgement was moved after lawyers to parties adopted their written arguments.

NAN

More to come soon

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: