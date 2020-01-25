Beijing to suspend buses entering or leaving capital to contain virus

Kindly Share This Story:

China’s capital will suspend buses that enter and exit the city boundary, state media reported on Saturday, as Chinese authorities scramble to contain a new SARS-like virus that has killed dozens in the country.

According to state-run People’s Daily, “all passenger transport by road” that crosses in and out of Beijing will be suspended starting Sunday, citing “requirements of epidemic prevention and control”.

More details shortly…

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: