Be careful not to contract Coronavirus, we have no vaccine yet – Dabiri-Erewa

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has advised Nigerians living in China to be wary of CORONAVIRUS, noting that Nigerian mission in Beijing is in touch with Nigerians in Wuhan.

Disclosing this in a statement issued by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations of the Commission, She counseled Nigerians in China to stay indoors to avoid contracting the killer disease.

She said the warning became imperative as medical persons said there was no specific medication or vaccine so far for the coronavirus.

She assured Nigerians living in China that the mission will ensure that all necessary actions will be taken accordingly.

“It is important to advice Nigerians in China to be careful and take necessary precautions by staying indoors more for now”, she advised.

READ ALSO:

The NIDCOM boss also called the attention of Nigerians in China to follow medical advice as obtained in many educational fliers and announcements.

She advised Nigerians to avoid crowded and closed areas as well as avoid close contact with people who are having cold.

Dabiri-Erewa equally advised Nigerians to avoid eating uncooked meat and animals products for now.

She told Nigerians living in China to always wash their hands regularly and maintain personal hygiene.

She said while some are worried that they may run out of goods and other household stuff as a result of movement restrictions, she assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: