BBNaija Uriel Oputa becomes toast of ‘Hello Mr Right’ reality show

By Ayo Onikoyi

Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant, Uriel Oputa has become the toast of viewers on Africa’s number one dating reality show, Hello Mr. Right, Nigeria showing every Saturday on ST Novela E at 8:30 pm.

Uriel shared highlights of the last episode via her Instagram page. Comments from her fans depict the excitement around the show as they kept asking questions on how they could participate and watch.

This is the first reality show the soft-spoken Superstar will be hosting since her participation in the Big Brother Naija house and without any doubt, she has demonstrated and showed vast knowledge of getting the fans talking and longing to see every episode of the reality show.

The show recently aired Season 9 with Patrick and Victoria emerging winner and the most voted couple for the Season. The intriguing part of the show is the ability of the contestants to participate in the open dating platform, hence being selected by other participants.

“Hello Mr. Right’’ produced exclusive to StarTimes and the first of it’s kind in Nigeria, see contestants partake in an impartial and open dating platform where they make a pitch to be selected by fellow contestants. The lucky pairs who emerge winners will walk away with prizes worth N2, 000,000.

Vanguard

