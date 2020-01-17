Bayelsans will miss Dickson ―Information Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenogoa

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson says Bayelsans will miss outgoing Governor Seriake Dickson as one of the best performing governors in the history of the state.

Iworiso-Markson stated this Thursday in Yenagoa during the monthly transparency briefing for the month of November 2019.

He said the leadership of the present administration under Dickson defied all challenges to break new grounds in tackling the developmental needs of the state.

“Let me quickly say that in less than a month this government that has done a lot to turn around the fortunes of our state will exit, will handover and this is the first government that will be handing over to another government.

“I want to on behalf of the Restoration Government thank Bayelsans most sincerely for their support, for their abiding faith in the Restoration Government.

“You know sometimes we tend to forget, eight years is a long period and this government has defied all odds, all the challenges to remain firm, steadfast and faithful to our course,and by February 14th, next month, we would have reached the end of the road in terms of our service to Bayelsans.

“I want to say here and now that the Restoration Government will go down in history as one administration that has achieved the most in all areas,” he said.

Iworiso-Markson also highlighted the unequalled scholarship programme, infrastructural development and investments in the health sector as some of the achievements of the Dickson-led administration.

His words, “Let it be said here and now that posterity will be fair to Governor Dickson. He will go down in history as one of the best governors to have emerged in Nigeria’s democratic system since the advent of the present democratic dispensation.

“When all is said and done, this governor will be one governor that Bayelsans will be very proud to call their own. Bayelsans will miss Governor Dickson.”

He described his stewardship under Dickson as a rewarding journey and expressed determination to defend the restoration government at all times.

Iworiso-Markson said he is so privileged just like most of his colleagues to have served meritoriously in the Restoration Government alongside the governor in this last eight years.

He expressed gratitude to Bayelsans for their abiding faith in the restoration government and urged them to extend the gesture to the incoming administration.

“When all is said and done, mark my words, this governor will be one governor that Bayelsa will be very proud to call their own any day any time.

“Bayelsans will miss Governor Dickson and that’s why for those of you who are quick to join the band wagon, to join the naysayers just because there’s a new government coming, to run down this administration and run down the person of His Excellency, you are making a huge mistake.

“You are making a very big mistake, why because governance is not a tea party. I know so because I am one who has been very privileged to work closely with this governor and I make bold to say that I will defend this government now and forever and I make bold to say that I will not regret one day in serving this government.

“The best you can do is to pray for this government. There are challenges but in spite of the challenges and above all, this government has acquitted itself and deserves commendation and not condemnation.

“A number of those criticising this government have their children in the Ijaw National Academy, in the board in schools, and have benefitted from the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme and so many had been flown abroad because of the benevolence.”

