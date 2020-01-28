Bauchi governor appoints new Chief of Staff as Kari resigns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has appointed a new Chief of Staff, Ladan Salihu, following the resignation of Abubakar Kari on Monday.

In a press statement released to newsmen, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, Muhktar Gidado, announced that Governor Mohammed approved the voluntary resignation of the former Chief of Staff and appointed a replacement with immediate effect.

His words: “His Excellency Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the voluntary resignation of Alh. Abubakar Kari as Chief Of Staff, Government House. The Governor thanked him for the selfless service rendered during his tenure in office as Chief Of Staff and wished him Allah’s guidance in his future endeavours.

“Accordingly, the Governor has also approved with immediate effect the appointment of Dr Ladan Salihu as the new Chief Of Staff, Government House. Until his appointment, Dr Salihu was the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry Of Information and Communication,” the statement reads.

Vanguard reported that as at press time, it was not yet clear what led to the resignation of the former Chief of Staff.

Vanguard

