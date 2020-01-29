Breaking News
Barcelona target Ajax’s Tadic after moving on Rodrigo

Barcelona’s plans to sign a new forward this January have seen their attention turn away from Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno and towards Ajax’s Dusan Tadic.

Valencia’s refusal to reduce their demands left the Catalan club frustrated, and they’ve now given up on his signing.

Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Tadic’s agent will now travel to Barcelona on Wednesday in order to discuss a potential move.

Tadic enjoyed an incredible campaign last season, scoring 38 goals across all competitions and this season he has 11 already.

A deal would see the Serbian striker reunited with Frenkie de Jong at the Camp Nou, with both having played key roles in Ajax’s campaign last season. But with the window set to close on Friday, Barcelona won’t have it easy if they are to conclude a deal.

Source: Marca

Vanguard News

