Banker advocates millennial focused cross generational workplace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Babajide Komolafe

A BANKER and the Convener of the Employee Marketplace (EMP) Initiative, Mr. Nduneche Ezurike, has called on organisations to embrace millennial focussed cross generational workplace.

He stressed that this becomes imperative in view of the famed disruptive technologies and digital transformation, which makes the millennial question a critical success factor for many organizations in the new decade.

In a special report titled, “2020: The decade of the millennials” Ezurike noted, “For the first time, three out of every five employees will be millennials and one a centennial. This means that many CEOs in this decade will emerge from the cohort of those who are described as entitled, open, connected and confident with little regard to traditional hierarchies”

He explained that most organizations in Africa seeking to build sustainable businesses must be ready to confront four defining workplace challenges, first of which is to always design and implement a bottom-up approach to organizational strategy.

He also charged organizations to entrench a cross-generational workplace that combines the digital capability of the millennials with the emotional intelligence of the X Generation as this will enable a more harmonious working environment.

In the era of talent economy, he advised employers to embrace an environment where employees can work remotely, virtually and mobile. In his words, “clocking in and out of the office or signing punctuality register may not work anymore.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: