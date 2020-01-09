Bandits attack Catholic school, abduct 4 Seminarians in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

Ben Agande, Kaduna

Armed bandits on Wednesday night attacked the Good Shepherd Catholic Major Seminary, situated in Kakau, along Kaduna-Abuja road and made away with four seminarians.

According to

the Registrar of the school Rev Fr (Dr) Joel Usman, the incident happened between 10:30PM and 11:00 PM on Wednesday night.

He said the “Good Shepherd Major Seminary was attacked by armed bandits yesterday January 8, 2020 between 10.30-11:00pm.

” After head count of students with security agents, 4 Seminarians have been declared missing. Kindly say a prayer for their release” Reverend Usman said in response to enquiries

Police is yet to make a statement on the incidence as at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: