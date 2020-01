Kindly Share This Story:

Ben Agande – Kaduna

Armed bandits on Wednesday night attacked the Good Shepherd Catholic Major Seminary in Kakau, Kaduna and abducted four seminarians.

The Registrar of the Seminary, Rev. Joel Usman, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday.

He said: “Good Shepherd Major Seminary was attacked by armed bandits on January 8, 2020, between 10.30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

“After the headcount of the students with security agents, four Seminarians have been declared missing. Kindly say a prayer for their release.”

Vanguard

