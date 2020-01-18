Babagana Mohammed emerges Society of Engineers’ 32nd President

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, has sworn in Engr. Babagana Mohammed as it’s 32nd President.

Muhammed, a former chairman of the Victoria Island branch of the Society, was sworn in at an investiture held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on January 11, 2020.

Until his current appointment, Mohammed was NSE’s Deputy President and had held 22 positions in the last 13 years. He succeeds Engr. Adekunle Mokunolu(2018 to 2020) who was present to handover the reigns of leadership to his successor.

In his investiture speech, Borno State-born Mohammed stressed building the country on different fronts.

According to him, “we will align ourselves with the national development goals 2030 and ensure the profession of engineering gives its best to national development.

“The Nigerian Society of Engineers will open its doors to innovation from all and sundry. Individuals with outstanding ideas that can move the nation forward will get support from the society, whether or not such individuals are engineers.”

He further emphasised the importance of young engineering graduates getting necessary help to be able to create jobs by equipping them with skills relevant in the 21st century.

In his words: “Young engineering graduates should be job creators, either for others or at least for themselves.”

Babagana said the world was moving away from the era of certificate-based employment to skills-based employment, calling for urgent moves in equipping young people with skills.

He concluded by proposing ways of strengthening the society, increasing its membership, mentoring young engineers and nurturing them, settling conflicts within the engineering family from different regions of the country and many other important issues.

Present at the investiture were Governor of Borno State, Engr. Babagana Zulum, members of his cabinet, Governor of Yobe State, Mai Buni, former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, and President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN.

Others were past presidents of NSE and personalities both from within and outside the engineering profession.

VANGUARD

