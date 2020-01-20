Award winning producer Mohamed Bailor Barrie

Kindly Share This Story:

Mohamed Bailor Barrie, popularly known as MB Salone is a Sierra Leonean music producer and audio engineer.

MB Salone was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone and is from the Fula people of Sierra Leone/Guinea. He was born during the war over blood diamonds. At age 2 he had to undergo surgery to reconstruct his face after an accident where he fell 3 stories through a flight of stairs.

READ ALSO:

At age 6, together with his sister, they were almost abducted by the rebel forces as child soldiers. He left Sierra Leone for the United States to seek refuge, as an undocumented refugee and moved to Jacksonville where he joined the United States education system. He performed poorly in school failing multiple times. He would get in trouble at times for distractions, clowning & terrible grades.

In 7th grade His interest in music was establishing roots and by 2007, when still in Wolfson High School in Jacksonville Florida he was making R&B and Trap beats. Music production was unfortunately taking his focus from his studies and he was eventually expelled in his last year in high school for absenteeism, and tardiness.

In 2014 he got an opportunity to attend Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland, Montgomery County for a GED program and he received his GED in 2015 from Florida State College Jacksonville.

His introduction to music production began officially in 2011 when he met Fred Marshall while selling his self made instrumental CDs in-front of Walreens Pharmacy near downtown Atlanta. Fred Marshall who was an upcoming rapper then and liked his beats. He took the initiative and introduced MB Salone to producer Mike Snotty Miller-a Grammy award winning music engineer, Sonny Digital and Dj UNK.

Mike Snotty Miller took MB Salone in as his understudy and introduced him to professional music production. MB Salone worked with Mike Snotty on several projects including “Carousel” by Kylie Beniamino and several tracks by Dj Unk. In 2017 MB Salone got a production placement with Reality TV Star Lil Keys. Together with Mr. Wilson, they co-produced Lil Key’s lead single “Short Right There” which premiered on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 and the MTV’s Rap Game Season 2.

He has also worked with other artists including Reason TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment), Zay hilfiger, Dj UNK, T. Rone, Yung Dro, and many upcoming artists.

MB Salone released his first professional instrumental album in February 2018 titled “Da Plug”.

READ ALSO:

He was the 2018 WEST AFRICAN CITIZENS AWARD (Wafricawards) Producer of the Year. He continues to push boundaries with his distinct sound and hopes to visit Sierra Leone and other West African countries this 2020 in His bid to work with more African artists.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: