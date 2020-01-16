Author dispels notion of internet as a scam

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Uwandu & Isreal Ibekwe

THE internet, a global computer network that provides a variety of information and communication facilities, have over the years been associated with twain arguments.

While some see the internet as a place where all atrocities are committed, others see it as beehive of knowledge-sharing forum. So, it came as a bombshell when the author of “How to see on the internet,” Francis Okaformbah told audience best to use the internet.

The eight chapters’ book published under Siscomedia Limited takes one into the world of digital marketing and business. with practical every day’s life experience, the reader do not only learn and understand the nitty-gritty of networking, connection and interconnection in the global space, one gets to dispel the misguided and uninformed myths about making money online in Nigeria and indeed in Africa.

Speaking at the launch of his book, Okaformbah said it took him 12 years of patience, hard work and perseverance to get the book out.

His words: “It took me 12 years of research, of writing, re-writing, recovering from a crashed computer, starting all over again. 12 years of moving from just wanting to simply make money to going to the end of wanting to really help my readers.

“Years ago, I started this book with the mindset of making quick money. But circumstances as well as financial constraints played a fast one on me. So, I began to test some of my knowledge, and use the strategies I was advocating. I sought for better resources and tool kits and advice from colleagues. For instance, I asked why pay for an Amazon cloud storage service when you can use a Google drive for free. My search and research culminated into the book you see today.

“With the likes of Seun Osewa, who started making millions by the age of 23, I decided that people need information and knowledge on how the internet works. What I then did was to infuse case studies of similar people who are using the internet to make legitimate success; add a bit of entertainment and jokes to keep the reader glue to the book.

“With the goodwill of those who have read the book and a guarantee, I am willing to refund your money if you order for the book and can’t reach your marketing and income goals after a few weeks of purchasing and implementing the strategies. “ Okaformbah stated.

For the chairman at the occasion, Mr Tunde Shobowale CEO/MD African Empire Production Limited, the book will serve as a model and a reference point for people who genuinely want to succeed in the global world.

According to him, “How to sell on the internet, the fifth book published by Francis Okaformbah is no doubt packed with down to earth advice, templates, tools kits, case studies and examples, anyone can learn the basics secrets of how to sell online. And with the application of any of the eight models advocated by the author, anyone could overcome the phobia of seeing the internet as a scam. “ Shobowale expressed.

Also a guest speaker Dr. Maryann Nwaogu has this to say about the book: “This book is the school of the internet, aside telling you how to promote your hustle, is also telling you how to get recourses on how to accomplish the how’s, try to seek information on the internet and make good use of it.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: