Attack on Benin chief: Family petitions IGP, calls for proper investigation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE family of the Enogie (Duke) of Ukhiri, HRH Godwin Aigbe has appealed to the Inspector of General of Police Muhammed Adamu for his quick intervention into alleged plot to foil investigation into a vicious attack on Aigbe that has left him in semi consciousness since December last year with the alleged release of suspects of the attack.

In an open letter to the police boss, wife of the Duke, Mrs Stella Aigbe called for proper investigation to be carried out “in a case of an attempted murder/assassination of my husband HRH Godwin Aigbe, the Enogie of Ukhiri and also a case of arson, armed robbery and malicious damages”

She said the Edo State Police Command was investigating the matter and arrests had already been made and her husband’s handset recovered from the suspects.

READ ALSO:

She said she was shocked that “other culprits now at large with the fear of being arrested ran to Abuja and brought the IG Monitoring unit and took over the case file from Edo State Police Command and they released the suspects who were detained on court order.”

Also a letter from the chamber of Pius T. Osazee to the IG on the same matter said they were shocked by the attitude of the policemen from the IG Monitoring Unit as “there is no justification whatsoever in their action in ordering the Edo State Police Command headquarters, Benin City, who were on top of the matter and yet investigation relating to the case has not been concluded and they are ordering the immediate transfer of the entire case file to their office in Abuja with those suspects the court has already remanded to police custody”

But when contacted, the Commissioner of Police, Lawal Jimeta said no suspect has been released by the police but that he was aware that there is a team from Abuja who were in the state over the incident.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: