Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, today dropped his political teachings and speedily wades into health discourse as Coronavirus, Lassa fever threaten human race.

Affixing his unalloyed comment into millions of statements by health experts, Atiku advised Nigerian government on preventive measures.

He said; “In 2014, Nigeria confronted and quashed the dreaded Ebola disease. The swift battle was won by careful screening and rapid isolation.

“Let us apply the same level of “world-class epidemiological detective work” in the case of Lassa Fever and the looming Coronavirus.

“Awareness and education are also the most potent tools for combating Lassa Fever and Coronavirus. Please share these materials with all family and friends. –AA”.

READ ALSO:

Recall that about 80 persons have reportedly dead of the virus as 2744 are purportedly infected worldwide.

In the case of Lassa Fever, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Saturday reported that about 195 cases of Lassa fever have been confirmed and that 29 deaths have been reported in 11 states as of January 24.

Using percentage to elaborate the above statement, NCDC said that 89% are from Ondo, Edo and Ebonyi.

About Coronavirus

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause respiratory illnesses such as the common cold, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most people get infected with coronaviruses at one point in their lives, but symptoms are typically mild to moderate.

In cows and pigs they may cause diarrhea, while in chickens it can cause an upper respiratory disease.

See his facebook write up below:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: