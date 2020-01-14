ASUU: Buhari has not directed stoppage of salaries over IPPIS

Kindly Share This Story:

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Tuesday dismissed suggestions that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the stoppage of salaries of university lecturers yet to enrol into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Its President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, in a statement in Abuja, said that rumours to that effect circulated in the social media were fake.

He said that ASUU met with Buhari on Thursday, January 9, 2020, and discussed the IPPIS issue which the union had rejected “with sound reasons”.

“To put the records straight, at no point during the meeting did President Buhari put a closure to the ongoing discussion on ASUU’s preference for the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

“He also did not direct that salaries of ASUU members be stopped for failure to enroll in the IPPIS.

“Any report to the contrary is circulated to mislead the public,” he said.

He added that ASUU was committed to its tradition of consultation and dialogue which informed the engagement with Buhari last week.

“We had useful discussions with the President and we are hopeful that our prayers will receive the expected prompt attention,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: