Askia presents groundnut seedlings to female farmers in Uzere

Kindly Share This Story:

*Presents cash to market women, constituents

By Perez Brisibe

Scores of female farmers in Uzere community, Isoko South local government area of Delta State, have been presented with 200 bags of groundnut seedlings ahead of the next planting season in the community by the managing director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh.

The DESOPADEC boss also presented a cash sum of N5million to members of the Isoko Market Women Association as well as another N2.6 million to one Blessing Oghenetejiri Thompson and Arutase Ukeko to help boost their businesses.

Chief Askia while making the presentation to the beneficiaries urged them to effectively utilize the funds for their greater good and boost the local economy.

Speaking during the presentation, Askia noted that the gesture is in line with the building of a stronger Delta vision of the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

READ ALSO: Nigeria intensifies focus on yellow fever elimination

He said: “Agriculture is one of the tools to boost the economy of the state because it will reduce the over-dependence on the income from oil production. That is why the Okowa administration is investing seriously in agriculture and also empowering the people.”

“Most of the groundnuts we consume are from the northern part of the country and to reduce the importation of food products into the state, we have to encourage farmers by providing an enabling environment for them so that farming can be easier.

“With this, we can have sufficient food produce for both consumption and export, just as we now have Delta Garri inn stores in United Kingdom and very soon the Uzere cassava Processing Factory will commence exportation of starch in commercial quantity out of the shores of Nigeria.”

He, however, charged the various beneficiaries, especially the women to put in their best in this new planting season so that the harvest can be enough for consumption and for commercial purposes.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: