Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Arteta warns Arsenal fans not to expect ‘big things’ in January

On 11:46 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal,Signings
Arsenal FC manager, Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal supporters not to expect “big things” in the January transfer window. Arsenal are unlikely to make any permanent signings this month after a hefty outlay in the summer.

They broke their club transfer record to recruit Nicolas Pepe as well as completing moves for David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli, Kieran Tierney, and William Saliba, with the latter then rejoining St Etienne on loan.

ALSO READ: Dybala to land lucrative new Juventus deal after failed Man United & Spurs moves

Those deals equated to a reported total in excess of £135million, meaning the well for January signings is all but dry.

“I don’t know, I’m not expecting big things,” Arteta replied when asked about potential transfer business.

“I’m expecting big things from the players I have at the moment, the players that are recovering from injuries. That’s the biggest expectations from my side.

“If we can find something to help us go through the season in a more balanced way in certain areas, and which is helpful, we’ll look at the options.

ALSO READ: Dembele on Tottenham’s radar following Kane surgery blow

“We always have to be looking because obviously we have some bad injuries for players who are going to be out for a long time. We have to see if we can find options there.”

Arteta has overseen victories in his last two games as Arsenal boss, a 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester United before a hard-fought FA Cup third-round success against Leeds on Monday night.

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!