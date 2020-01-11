Army replaces Rivers monarch’s jeep burnt by hoodlums

Kindly Share This Story:

Neutralises suspected attackers

The Nigerian Army has neutralised suspected hooligans who burnt a jeep belonging to Paramount Ruler of Elele, HRM Eze Jonathan Amadi in Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State.

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army which carried out the operations has also replaced the burnt vehicle of the monarch and carried out repairs on his damaged palace.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Felix Agugo, disclosed this Saturday in a ceremony to close Operation Crocodile Smile 4 in Elele.

The GOC said: “Wherever we see, in distress, icons of the society, elderly people we look up to as a symbol of unity and progress, we help them out. This is part of our “Civil-Military Relations Operation.

“Because Eze Jonathan Amadi represents justice and has been cooperating with security forces, gangsters attacked his palace, and burnt his vehicle, putting him in distress. We have handled the criminals, all of them rounded up and neutralised.

“What is left is restoring the confidence and dignity of the His Majesty which also represents the confidence and dignity of the people of Elele. And this is why we took steps to renovate his house, paint it and replaced his burnt SUV.”

The closing ceremony of the Operation Crocodile Smile 4 also featured Medical Outreach by the Army with doctors attending to hundreds of rural dwellers from Elele and Elele Alimini.

Chairman, Ikwerre Local Government, Samuel Nwanosike said, “What the Army has done has put a human face to Operation Crocodile Smile. With this kind of action, the people’s confidence has been boosted where the Nigerian Army is concerned. This Man here is Our Father and the symbol of our authority as a people”

“I seize this opportunity to tell hoodlums bent on perpetrating evil on the lives people in Ikwerre locality that there is no hiding place for them. They have just one option, drop their arms and live peacefully with the people or leave”

Spokesman to the Elele monarch, His Majesty, Mike Elechi expressed the Eze’s appreciation to the Amy over Operation Crocodile Smile 4, saying it has been a huge success as he thanked the Chief of Army Staff for the Intervention.

