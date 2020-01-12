Army kills 106 bandits, recovers 15 AK-47, machine guns in Zamfara

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adakole Auke – Sokoto

Nigeria Army said it has within the months of December last year and January this year killed no fewer than 106 unrepentant bandits, including their commanders, rescued 10 innocent kidnapped victims and recovered 600 rustled cows and 300 sheep in Zamfara state.

According to a statement by the Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) acting Force Information Officer, Captain Ayobami Oni-Orisan, the troop also recovered weapons which include, 15 AK 47, 4 General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), 23 Motorcycles

“Furthermore, troops recovered, 500 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 23 Motorbikes, 15 AK 47 rifles, 4 General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), 1 PKM Machine Gun, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) bomb, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tube and 11 fully loaded magazines during the operation.

Captain Ayobami who assured that the troop is ever dedicated to the task of flushing out unrepentant bandits from Anka, Maru, Bukkuyum and Jibia local governments areas of Zamfara and Katsina States, added that the troop comprises of personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Police, DSS and other security agencies.

He also affirmed that the troops has flushed out bandits hibernating around Tashar Kuturu, Dankalgo, Gobirawa junction, Bagega, Kawaye, Duhuwa, Sabon-Birni, Dankurmi, Dangulbi, Hayin Bawa, Zango, Unguwar Shanu, Tundu Mali, Magazu, Mayanchi and Gando forest, in Anka, Talata Mafara, Tsafe, Maru and Bukkuyum Local Government areas of Zamfara state.

“Additionally, OPHD ground troops backed by the fighter jets of the Air Component also cleared Shinfida in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state, neutralizing several bandits in the process.

“It is worthy of mention that during the clearance operations, OPHD troops in collaboration with the Defence Forces of Niger Republic apprehended a high-profile gunrunner named “Kunene”, responsible for the inflow of arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons to the region. In addition, troops also apprehended 3 suspected bandits; Abubakar Kiri Koloma, Abubakar Ibrahim and Haruna Alhaji Yaro, and 2 notorious drug dealers; Kabiru Abubakar Isah and Hamisu Dan-kwanba at various locations in Zamfara state during the period,”

While stressing that those arrested have been Andes over the relevant security agency for prosecution, OPHD Acting information officer said, Gusau-Sokoto, Katsina-Jibia-Zamfara, Gusau-Shinkafi-Sokoto, Kajiji-Gummi-Anka-Gusau, and many other roads hitherto disturbed by bandits are now safe for travellers, as no incident of kidnapping or highway robbery has taken place in the last two months.

“It is to be noted that this onslaught against unrepentant and recalcitrant armed bandits will continue until banditry is completely crushed and peace is restored in Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto states. Troops of OPHD remain highly motivated, determined, disciplined and professional in executing this mission in line with extant Rules Of Engagement (ROE) and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Consequently, the Force Commander (FC) OPHD and Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Aminu Bande duly uses this medium to reassure the good and peace-loving people of Zamfara and all other neighbouring states of their safety.

“He equally encourages them to support the operation by providing timely and credible information to OPHD troops through the dedicated emergency telephone numbers, earlier provided to the general public, to ensure prompt and efficient action.

“The FC hereby uses this medium to warn all recalcitrant bandits and their cohorts to immediately lay down their arms and embrace the on-going peace process or face full military action”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: