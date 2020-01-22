Army/IMN Clash: CSO asks court to stop IMN Spokesman, Musa, others from publishing book

Kindly Share This Story:

Ben Agande, Kaduna

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency, CESJET, has asked the Kaduna state high court for an order stopping the spokesman of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Musa, from publishing a book on the clash between the IMN and the Nigeria Army.

Counsel to the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency, Edward Omaha who spoke with journalists shortly after filing the suit said publishing such book at this time when various court cases relating to the matter are still pending is capable of jeopardizing the ongoing trial of the IMN leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Also read:

According to the lawyer, publishing the book will be prejudicial to the case in court where the IMN leaserbia being prosecuted by the Kaduna state government.

In an originating summons filed at the State High Court Kaduna, the CSO wants the court to determine whether by virtue of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the clash between IMN and the Nigeria army and the gazetted white paper emanating from it, the IMN was not proscribed and designated as a terrorist group and whether Ibrahim Musa is not by writing a book on the IMN attempting to commit an act of terrorism.

Other prayers being sought by the centre are an order mandating the commissioner of police in Kaduna State to arrest and prosecute the IMN spokesman for trying to publish the book entitled, ‘ December 2015 Massacre of Shiites in Nigeria: Survivors accounts which it says amounts to trying to dislodge the Nigerian government.

The centre further pointed out in the originating summons that by virtue of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry and the white paper the IMN has been proscribed stressing that by trying to launch a book on the IMN, Ibrahim Musa is trying to further the activities of the IMN which the centre described as ‘criminal.’

CESJET further pointed out that being the spokesman of the IMN is enough to taint the book with falsehood, defamation or blackmail capable of inciting the public against the Nigerian government and jeopardizing the ongoing trial of Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky by the High Court of Kaduna State for offences bordering on treason, terrorism and murder.

Omaga said the centre’s interest is in seeing that the security of the nation is not threatened under any guise.

He said it is significant that members of the public are not allowed to engage in activities capable of inciting the public against the government or rubbishing the temple of justice at any point.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: