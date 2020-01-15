Kindly Share This Story:

“The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain,” that emotional line of the national anthem is one that both friends and enemies alike all gather to pray.

Nigerians across the social media divide have come out to pour chilling, emotional, tributes to heroes that lost their lives on the battleline in defending their motherland.

TODAY MARKS THE NIGERIA 🇳🇬 ARMED FORCES REMEMBRANCE DAY AS WE MARK THE ARMED FORCES REMEMBRANCE DAY TODAY. PLEASE DO WELL TO PRAY FOR ALL FALLEN HEROES WHO LAID THEIR LIVES SO WE ALL COULD SLEEP AT NIGHT.

WE OWE THEM THIS GRATITUDE 🙏🏼 #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay #ArmedForces pic.twitter.com/vMu0ram4lt — African BlaQ Kinq 👑 🇳🇬🦍 (@Nwawuikejohn) January 15, 2020

Today we remember your selflessness

Today we remember your braveness

Today we remember your forthrightness

Today we remember your doggedness

Today we remember your boldness

Our heroes, though fallen, your deeds remain standing forever. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/mB1my2I0FA — Emmanuel Olabayo (@bayonuels) January 15, 2020

“The men and women in uniform who are risking all, including making the supreme sacrifice, to keep us safe deserve the support and prayers of all Nigerians”- HMIC, Alh Lai Mohammed Happy #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay!pic.twitter.com/2HOKlZoASB — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) January 15, 2020

🇳🇬🎖🏅 God bless members of our Armed Forces in Nigeria. Bless the soul of those we lost, keep those on the frontlines safe from the enemies. Give the families of our Armed Forces the strength to cope with their absence. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/pExcb6XhIy — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) January 15, 2020

Someone play me “Another man” by MI Rest In Peace our fallen heroes#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/scTQPCyhWo — Redwhyne🦈Eleniyan (@AfolabiWale57) January 15, 2020

We salute the bravery and gallantry of our men and women who sacrificed their today for our tomorrow. We Will never forget you! Thank you all for your selfless service! #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/ydVo1RnFrz — Ondo First Born® (@OndoFirstBorn) January 15, 2020

#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay God be with the the real casualties- the families you left behind!😔💪🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/jP1tx2FXJO — Adelowo Adegboyega (@gboyegs4real) January 15, 2020

#wesalute

Thank y’all for your sacrifices, for our tomorrow,y’all gave your today for us, “Its a debt we can never repay” We remember our fallen heroes today and always.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/X6P0A27TKM — ABDuL BiCHi (@AbdulQdr_Dahiru) January 15, 2020

I remember this fallen hero everyday, may Allah grant him🖤 Jannah, amin#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/ZypfTnU2Ky — Safiya Baba-Ari (@safiya_ari) January 15, 2020

To all our Fallen Heroes in Nigeria, we ask the Good Lord to grant them a good place beyond and their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

May our blankets never fall too early! 🙏 Proudly Militarized! #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/soEaWae1P1 — Dr. Kester IZODUWA ⚡ (@Kestim_) January 15, 2020

The nation which forgets its defenders will be itself be forgotten #Nigeria #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/hiUgS4kBLL — Faruk Tanko_Almakura (@999fkb) January 15, 2020

Thank you for your service to the nation.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/ebaVwuv0mq — Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) January 15, 2020

Dear Armed Forces, Paradoxically, the very democracy which you live and die to protect is abdicating unto the path of chaos. Nonetheless, though lawless, we still stand as a nation today because of your sterling services of which we are indebted. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/VAMNzvpnM0 — Royalty (@royaltyuso) January 15, 2020

It is a worthy thing that honour be bestowed on the dead & living who have given their lives on the battlefield for the unity and safety of this nation, and that we may have the heart to live right and build Nigeria. I thank them and their families!#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/ZIOLIZbh93 — Hon. Ben Igbakpa (@benigbakpa) January 15, 2020

Today we salute the bravery of our Armed Forces across the country and celebrate the gallantry of our men who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our territorial integrity and maintain peace so we can prosper. We are grateful for your service. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/9LzOYnHMcZ — Lagos State Security (@followlsstf) January 15, 2020

As always, I remember our fallen heroes who gave their lives for our nation. I remain grateful and indebted for their service and sacrifice. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends. May their sacrifices never be in vain. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 15, 2020

This is the most emotional video you’ll see on the internet today☹️💔 #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/UKkpHDy4Bp — K I N G 🦁 (@mudeekings) January 15, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: