Archbishop condemns killing of CAN chairman by terrorists

The Anglican Archbishop of the Province of Enugu, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, on Wednesday condemned, in strong terms, the killing of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa, Rev. Lawan Andimi.

The deceased was reportedly killed in Michika local government area of the state by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Chukwuma told journalists in Enugu that the church and its leaders totally condemned “this horrendous act of killing.”

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to reassure Christian faithful in the north and church leaders of the security of their lives and property in the area.

The cleric also called for the sack of the serving service chiefs, who had “overstayed in office and become irrelevant.”

He said: “I call on church leaders in Nigeria to scale up their prayers for the battle should be spiritual.

“We call on all Christian faithful to intensify their prayers on this battle that God will deliver Nigeria from this present challenge and agony of sustained terrorism.

“There should be no execution of any church leader again in Nigeria, otherwise Christians will react and that will be disastrous for this present administration.

“It is sad and disappointing. We demand that security agencies should produce the killers of the CAN leader to avert a vote of no confidence on them.”

Andimi, who was allegedly abducted and later killed by the insurgents on Monday, was a pastor with the Church of the Brethren at the District Church Council of Michika. (NAN)

