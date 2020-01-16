Appreciating teachers goes beyond financial incentives —Corona CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Uwandu

CHIEF Executive Officer, CEO, Corona Schools, Nigeria, Mrs Adeyoyin Adesina, has said appreciating staff of the school, especially those who emerged as Model Teachers of the Year, is beyond giving them financial rewards, as monetary compensation is not enough to appreciate the value of a teacher in the lives of the students.

She said this in Lagos recently during an event to mark the end of the year in the school.

Adesina said: “Our Staff Day and Award ceremony has been on for the past 14 years. As a school with a brand in eight locations, with a staff strength close to 700, we think we must appreciate our staff who have worked in various capacities within a year.

“Apart from the long service award, we have the Model Teacher Award who emerged as the overall best from the Model Teachers. The Model Teachers are those who were selected from the various schools as the best, and who scaled through the rigors of the award panelists.

“Aside having all the model teachers’ pictures in frames and placed at the Hall of Fame of the various schools, each awardee gets one month gross salary in addition to other gifts. While the Model Teacher of the Year gets in addition to that gross one month salary, two months’ salary, making it three months’ salary. However, the whole essence is not about the incentives, but the recognition for a work well done.

“Being a model school, we don’t necessarily set for recognition, but we always try to benchmark our practices in line with global practices. For instance, we got the accreditation of New England Association of Schools and Colleges as the only school in Nigeria, the only one in West Africa apart from Ghana to get such recognition,” she said.

On her part, Corona Director of Education, Amelia Dafete, said that the school had no apology about its Nigerianess. “The niche of this school is that we are bringing up Nigerian children who will be global citizens. We have no apology about our Nigerianess because our watchword is excellence,” Dafete said.

