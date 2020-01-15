Appeal denied: Arsenal’s Aubameyang to serve three match ban

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal’s appeal to overturn Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s red card has been dismissed, meaning the gunners will be without their talismanic striker and captain for three domestic matches.

Aubameyang was sent off midway through the second half of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday after lunging in on Max Meyer.

The Gabonese international was initially booked for his challenge, but VAR directed referee Paul Tierney to change his decision to a straight red.

Arsenal appealed the red card and were hopeful that the ban would be reduced but – in his news conference to preview Saturday’s clash with Sheffield United – Gunners boss Arteta revealed Aubameyang will have to serve his suspension.

“That has been confirmed that he will be suspended for three games, so we are not going to have him for three fixtures,” Arteta told reporters.

“It is a big shame, it is a big loss for us because as well, we know it was not his intention. But he mistimed the tackle, made the decision and we have to accept it.

“He was very sad after the game, disappointed he left the team with 10 men. It was an action which was completely accidental in my opinion.

“For me he has been superb, working so hard, scoring goals and probably has been the most important player of the team so to lose him is really bad news for us.”

Aubameyang expressed his remorse for the tackle after the game, wishing Meyer well in a post on Instagram.

Vanguard News

