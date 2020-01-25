Breaking News
Appeal Court in Delta: Okowa has exhibited democratic tenets- Odeli

On 7:27 am
David Odeli

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party and Secretary of Tisun Community Management Council in Warri North Local Government Area, Prince David Odeli, has described the construction of Appeal Court in Delta State by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration, as exemplary exhibition of true democratic tenets and demonstration of love for separation of powers.

Odeli in a statement yesterday in Warri reiterated Governor Okowa’s assurance that the Appeal Court Complex would be inaugurated in February , noting that ” this is an affirmation of Okowa’s penchant for speed, efficiency and timelines in terms of project execution”.

According to him, out of the four states that got approval for construction of new Appeal Courts, Delta State has taken the lead in actualizing the project.

The community leader also said that ” Okowa’s position on the  new Appeal Court at Asaba, the state capital, would enhance speedy delivery of justice as well as save Deltans and those living in the oil-rich state, the risk of travelling long distances to other states to seek justice at the Appeal Court level”.

