APC National leadership vows to sustain Nasarawa Speaker leadership

By David Odama – Lafia

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a vote of confidence on the speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi and vowed to sustain his leadership quality, describing him as an asset to the party.

The National Vice Chairman, North Central of the party, Ahmed Suleiman Wambai, made the party position known during a performance assessment of the speaker in Toto local government of the state.

He noted that the national leadership of the party is moved by the positive impact on the lives of rural dwellers in the state and his contribution to the growth and unity of the ruling party.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the speaker, Jubrin Gomna, the national leadership of APC assured that the party would continue to monitor its representatives across the country to reward their hard work.

In his address, Governor Abdullahi Sule represented by Secretary to the State Government, Ahmad Aliyu Tijani noted the contribution of the speaker since 2015 which has impacted positively on the people as well as changed the narrative in grassroots politics in the state.

The governor who described the speaker as an asset to APC as a party and the people of Nasarawa called on others to emulate the disposition of the lawmaker for the overall development of the state.

It would be recalled that the speaker had empowered his constituents with cash and material items worth over N16m as part of his contribution to the upliftment of his constituency and the state at large.

The lawmaker had also presented 40 water pump machines, 50 cartoons of herbicides and 40 sprayers to farmers in order to boost food production in his constituency and the state and Nigeria at large.

The 30.000 each given to 100 students according to the Speaker is his yearly Scholarship under ‘Balarabe Education Support Program’ while the 30,000 each to 100, women is to enable them to start small businesses under the yearly “Balarabe Women Empowerment program”respectively.

