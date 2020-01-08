APC is not different from PDP in ideology ― Shittu

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says APC without Buhari may face difficulty winning in 2023

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The immediate past Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, on Wednesday, said there is no much difference between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in term of ideological approach to governance.

He also added that the APC may find it difficult to get votes in 2023 general elections if the party fails to put its house in order.

The former minister spoke in Osogbo while featuring on The Frontliners, a programme organised by Association of Veteran Journalists, Osun State branch.

He said the individual approach to governance is what differentiates parties in government from the opposition party, saying what he believed is the progressive ideals of individual.

“There is no difference between APC and PDP in terms of ideology. I believe in the ideals of the progressives.

“In Oyo State, we had an APC government that imposed a fee of N3,000 each on pupils and a PDP government abolished it.

“Workers are now receiving their salaries regularly. Before Ajimobi left, he was owing workers a minimum of seven months salaries. Seyi Makinde came on board, he cleared the salary arrears”.

Shittu said if the ruling party is not careful with the intrigues ongoing within the party, adding that without Buhari on the party’s mandate, it would be difficult for it to get votes in 2023 election.

According to him, if APC is not careful about the frustration being faced now, the party may find it hard to get votes in 2023. “APC must put its house order.

“In the last two elections, Buhari got 15million votes in each and that is because he is on the ballot.

“From the north alone he got 12 million on each occasion if APC is not careful to put its house in order for people not to be sent out from the party.

“Where will the vote come from in 2023 if the mandate of Buhari is no more on the ballot I think that’s food for thought for those who can think well”, he said.

The former minister described the talk about the third term as “idiotic”, saying the president is not in any way interested in such venture.

He said the president would not be involved in any act that could tarnish his image and integrity, saying the constitution prescribed two terms and Buhari would not go against it.

In his words: “The issue of the third term for Buhari is idiotic. Our constitution prescribes two terms. It is the handiwork of some confusionists. Buhari is not interested in such agenda.

“He cannot do anything that would tarnish his image and integrity. It is a mere waste of time for some people to be talking about third term”.

He added that his ambition to contest Oyo State governorship election was thwarted by the former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who knew that he would be jail if he (Shittu) is elected.

He said Governors have no reason to steal public fund, saying the penchant for stealing among public office holders is borne out of sheer greed.

“Ajimobi was against me succeeding him in office. He said he can’t afford to have Buhari as President and me as the governor in Oyo State. He said if I succeed him, he (Ajimobi) would spend his remaining lifetime in jail.

“There is no reason for any governor to steal public fund. Penchant for stealing among public office holders is borne out of sheer greed”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: