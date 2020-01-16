APC Govs excited over restoration of Uzodinma’s ‘stolen mandate’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Meanwhile Governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have congratulated Senator Hope Uzodinma on the judgement of the Supreme Court, which affirmed his victory in the March 9, 2019 Governorship election in Imo state.

“We rejoice with you and the people of Imo State, and all lovers of democracy and justice in Nigeria in this rightly deserved victory that restored your stolen mandate”, the governors said in a statement by their Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

The statement further added: “We in particular wish to commend your doggedness, resilience, commitment to the rule of law and abiding faith in the judiciary that culminated into this ultimate victory. It is victory at last for us all.

READ ALSO:

“Once more, we rejoice with you, congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, our party leaders in Imo State in particular and national level as we welcome you to the fold of Progressive Governors as you take over the mantle of leadership in Imo state.

“As Progressive Governors, we affirm our commitment to work in synergy with all our APC controlled states and the Federal Government guided by our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, to strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.”

Kindly Share This Story: