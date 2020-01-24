APC disowns Aguma over alleged betrayal of Amaechi

Kindly Share This Story:

…I remain member of APC – Aguma

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State has disowned Hon. Igo Aguma from the party at the local government level.

The body said the reason for the decision was following his alleged betrayal of the party and its leader, Chibuike Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation.

The party disclosed this decision at a press conference after the 53rd stakeholders meeting of the 20 wards of the party in the area.

It will be recalled that Aguma had stopped the congress of the party, stating that his action was based on the interest of the party.

Speaking, in Port Harcourt, the leader of the party, Port Harcourt City chapter, Hon. Nnamdi Nwuche, noted that the leadership of the party arrived at the decision of disowning Aguma after wide consultation with the stakeholders of the party.

Nwuche stated that that the party has disowned Aguma, stressing that he (Aguma) would henceforth cease to be part of the party in the LGA.

He said: “We thought Hon. Igo Aguma was one of us, but it is clear that he is one of the molls planted in the party. He is no longer part of us. Anywhere we are sitting he is no more to be with us.

“Pursuant to the reckless attacks on the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State in recent times by one Igo Aguma, the leadership of the Port Harcourt Chapter of the party had its 54th Stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt on the 20 days of January 2020 wherein opinions and views were advanced on the way forward as it relates. to the said lgo Aguma’s unguarded utterances and consequently resolved as follows:

“That the leadership of the Port Harcourt City Local Government Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby disassociate the Port Harcourt Chapter of the party from the reckless, ill-conceived and malicious conduct of lgo Aguma against the leader of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State (the Hon. Minister for Transportation) and the All Progressives Congress.

“Without mincing words, we wish to state in very clear terms that Igo Aguma’s reckless behaviour in recent times came to us as a rude shock. Consequently, we hereby disown him and his cohorts.

That Igo Aguma’s latest onslaught against the leader of All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, the RT. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who has been of immense help to him and members of his family speak volume of his kind of person.

“We know as a fact that the Hon. Minister for Transportation has favoured Igo Aguma in the areas of political appointments, contracts, and financial support than the rest of us in the Port Harcourt Local Government. It, therefore, beats our imagination that the same lgo Aguma will unleash such manner of attack(s) on his benefactor on the pages of Newspapers. To this end, we remind him of the old saying that “it is unethical to bite the finger that feeds one.”

He noted that Aguma’ success in politics was made possible by the Mr Chibuike Amaechi, who appointed him (Aguma) Commissioner of Sports, noting that else Aguma had no business in politics.

However, in a swift reaction, Aguma described the decision of the party as lifeless, noting that he has no business with the group.

In a state signed by his Media Aide, Minikwu Samuel, Aguma: “It has come to the notice of Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma the leader of the Rivers APC Third Force that a group of impostors styling themselves as leadership of the APC in Port Harcourt Local Government Area has suspended Rt. Hon. Igochukwu Aguma.

“Although this lifeless development is contemptuous, may I state for the up-tin time that the said group led by a certain Nnamdi Nwuche who himself is taking impersonation to another level is nothing but a factional praise-singing group of the Rotimi Amaechi-led faction of the APC in Rivers State with whom I have no business.

“Finally I remain a bonafide member and a statutory Executive Committee member of the APC from Ward 2 Unit 25 in Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State Nigeria.”



