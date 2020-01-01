APC, Buhari laid landmines for Nigeria in 2020 ― Secondus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Prince Uche Secondus Tuesday accused President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress, APC, of laying landmines that may explode and ground the country in 2020 and warned that Nigerians may have to brace up for the dictatorial regime in the new year.

Prince Secondus said with the Judiciary caged, the legislature “ready and willing to rubber-stamp whatever comes from the Executive, media and the opposition intimidated, Nigerians should await the fang of a dictator wearing the apparel of a democrat.”

He added that with the huge loan demands passing through the National Assembly without scrutiny coupled with the accompanying high taxation bills from the executive, 2020 portends further hard times for Nigerians.

In a statement signed his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said 2020 would be a tough year saying “with the high level of corruption already rated by experts to be worse under this administration as they continue to look away to reported cases of fraud involving high profile members of the regime.”

Reviewing the activities of the past twelve months in the country, Prince Secondus lamented that 2019 remains the worst year for democracy in the land.

“The use of military in the election matters and the intimidation and harassment of democratic institutions that was climaxed in the burning to death Mrs Salome Acheju Abu in Kogi state last November continues to raise concern over citizens right to vote under this regime,” he said.

The National Chairman appealed to all critical stakeholders in the nation’s democracy particularly the media and civil society groups to remain alert to their responsibilities and hold APC administration accountable in 2020 as “its curious open visa policy has dubious political undertone.”

