Any attempt to use Amotekun for politics ’ll be resisted — Olajide, YCE scribe

Kindly Share This Story:

Says outfit marks beginning of true federalism

Secretary of Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, Dr. Kunle Olajide, in this interview, speaks on the launch of Operation Amotekun by Southwest governors. He sees the development as a critical step towards having true federalism.

By Ola Ajayi

Three state governors were absent at the launch of Operation Amotekun. Does it matter?

I don’t see anything wrong in that. They could have had something that kept them away. Launching is just to create awareness. In terms of support and other logistics, they have been supportive.

READ ALSO:

What do you make of body language of the Presidency towards Amotekun?

As far as I’m concerned, the Presidency is in support. We are not in a dictatorship. This is a democratic setting and in a federal system, elected governors coordinate with the President.

The President is elected and he swore to the constitution to perform his responsibilities as listed in the exclusive list. The governors are elected to perform their responsibilities as listed in the residual and concurrent lists. That is true federalism. The governors are not school prefects or headmasters that ought to be summoned at will to Abuja. We had federalism before. Tafawa Balewa didn’t summon Ahmadu Bello. He neither summoned Azikwe nor Awolowo.

Each had a mandate in his prescribed territory and he had a primary responsibility to the people who elected him.

For me, the security outfit aligns with the ideals of true federalism. I am happy that we are moving forward.

When we had proper federalism in Nigeria, we were moving forward. There was healthy competition between the states. They explored their resources and paid taxes and royalty to the centre for a few essential services. We must get there. There are a lot of resources lying idle in Nigeria and nobody is exploring or exploiting them because of the defective 1999 Nigeria constitution we operate. Mineral resources in the states belong to the Federal Government and lands belong to the states. How do you reconcile that? The state governments explored them and paid taxes and royalty to the centre. That is true federalism.

Dominate others

This is what should have taken Nigeria far ahead of where we are today. Anybody in this country who thinks he can dominate others is living in a fool’s paradise. This is the age of technology and knowledge. The world is a small village. Nobody can continue to trample on people’s rights and thinks it can continue forever. I addressed a conference in 2014 when Boko Haram was very vicious and kidnapped Chibok girls. Book Haram is a product of the clash between federalism and globalisation. Due to globalisation anybody anywhere holds GSM and sees everywhere. Yet some people are saying we should remain subordinates forever. It is not possible.

Amotekun and Presidency

I don’t see what the Presidency has to do with this. We have Inspector General of Police,IGP, and his top officers. You can’t overburden the Presidency. I am happy and I am sure the President himself is happy now because the tension in the Southwest as a result of insecurity would be no more. This outfit would work in collaboration with the police. We are not in bondage and we are not running a dictatorship. Everybody should be happy about this initiative.

Use of drones

I think the federal government has already permitted us because it was Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, who first said they were going to employ drones. Drones are very necessary here because we have thick forests here. We need drones to effectively monitor our forests and make sure that criminals not only the herders are checked. We have criminals all over the world. Where we have a collection of people, you must have criminals. It is not only the herders but criminals who lurk in the bush and kidnap people. It is drones that would pick them up and send messages to the headquarters of Amotekun which would now flush them out of the place.

What about fears that governors may abuse the outfit?

I don’t entertain such fears. This is Nigeria of 2020. It is different from Nigeria of 1955. People are enlightened and know their rights, particularly in the Southwest. Yes, there is poverty but I can tell you that our literacy rate is about the highest in the whole of Nigeria. There is virtually no family in the Southwest that doesn’t have a graduate and no community without a professor. The governors can’t use the outfit for their political agenda. It would be fiercely challenged and people would resist it.

We have launched Amotekun but we don’t know the organogram and administrative structure of the outfit. The public should know who to report to.

I don’t want the outfit to become another group that extorts money from people on the highways or market places. I want it to be an exemplary security outfit and perform its duties as friends of the people, not terrors like we have in some of the members of the police force. That is very crucial. We must know the administrative structure and phone numbers to report whoever misbehaves. They must have their name tags on. I think they have been properly trained to be civil and not have the mentality of dictatorship harassing people.

The governors should continue to collaborate in other sectors. For example, I don’t see why we cannot have rails connecting the headquarters of the six western states. They should work together in the areas of economy and agriculture. Lagos does not have land as Oyo and Osun. Lagos can establish big farms in Oyo and Osun States.

For me, it is the beginning of integration that we have so much yearned for. All of us must work together as one.

What about arguments surrounding its legality?

The police would have to work with them. They will report cases to the police and stakeholders and if the police do not take action, we would report the Divisional Police Officer ,DPO, or whoever is responsible to the Commissioner of Police or IGP. All of us have the right to report cases to the police. Security is not the exclusive duty of the police. The police would prosecutorial aspect.

Kindly Share This Story: