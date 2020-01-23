Kindly Share This Story:

Elders of the Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate expulsion of the former governor of the State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris (Ibro) and his son, Abubakar Ibrahim Idris, a governorship aspirant under the platform for the PDP in the 2019 governorship election in Kogi State from the party on the grounds of the duo’s engagement in anti-party activities.

The party elders also requested that former governor Ibro should be barred from attending the Board of Trustees (BOT) and National Executive Council (NEC) meetings on behalf of the State chapter of the party insisting that the former governor has been part of parleys and clandestine agendas which are contrary to the tenets of the party and which are against the interests and core beliefs of the party in Kogi State.

The elders opined that disciplinary action must be taken on Ibro’s anti-party activities adding that the party’s punitive measures must be applied on any erring member.

The party elders which cuts across nine Local Government Areas in Kogi East and those in Kogi West under the umbrella of Kogi PDP Elders Forum said the former Governor did not only work against the party’s victory in the November 2019 gubernatorial election in the State but is still using his son to frustrate party from pursuing its case in the ongoing Election Petition Tribunal.

Till now, the former governor’s son, Abu Ibro is still in the court challenging the outcome of the PDP primaries held in September 2019 praying the court to declare him winner of the process.

A statement by the PDP elders signed by Alhaji Ibrahim Dansofo said, “no member of the party has benefited from the PDP than former governor Ibrahim Idris but unfortunately, he is the one fighting the same party that made him a governor for 9 years”.

The group asserted that just like former governor Ibro lacks the capacity to properly handle and resolve his own family crisis, he is to a great extent, responsible for party’s failure to emerge victorious in the November governorship election.

“He played a very large role in the aspect of hampering the party’s success at the governorship polls in 2019 by sponsoring moles in the party. Ibro instructed his main loyalists to work for the incumbent Governor, Yahaya Bello while himself and his Son remains in the party to do more dirty jobs for the APC.”

“Having Alhaji Ibrahim Idris Ibro attending the party highest decision-making meeting is a direct insult on us and he should be shown the way out.

“We, therefore, call on Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan who is the national working officer of the party from the state and Uche Secondus, the Party National Chairman and Ambassador Walid Jibrin, the BOT Chairman to act now to avoid further damages Ibro may cause to the party.

The group described Yahaya Bello second term victory as temporary as he will be kicked out by the Courts.

The PDP elders also congratulated Governor Makinde of Oyo state, Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Emmanuel Udom, and Fintiri of Adamawa on their victories at the Supreme Court while urging the party to put behind the setback in Imo state and work towards achieving great success in 2023.

Vanguard Nigeria News

