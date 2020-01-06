Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

Former British and Commonwealth Lightheavyweight champion, Peter Oboh has advised world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, to come to terms with international boxing politics and play along.

Amidst the controversy surrounding the mandatory defence fight ordered by the IBF between the champion, Anthony Joshua and the number one contender Kubrat Pulev, Oboh said the champion should expect more from the different boxing organisations – WBO, WBA whose belts he is holding.

“In boxing when you are holding more than one title each organization can only get a fee from a fight when their own title is being defended,” Oboh said, pointing out that most times the boxing bodies want to put a boxer under pressure because of the money they stand to get when their belt is on the line.

He said, “Because of the issues involved, the chance of being stripped of some titles is higher when one is holding more than one belt although there is that temptation of one wanting to defend the belt individually. I think Anthony Joshua has to think fast and flow with the system.”

Oboh who was also the WBA International light-heavyweight title holder advised Joshua not to allow himself to be put under pressure. “ When a boxer starts earning mega-bucks, say above $10 million a fight, he can only have a maximum of 2 or 3 fights a year because of the big money involved and time needed to organize the fight.”

He said the Anglo-British pugilist was a more improved boxer against Andy Ruiz Jnr in Saudi Arabia than in his first fight in America but insisted that Joshua must not shy away from big, tough opponents who can attract big money. “Remember, Joshua earned $60m against Ruiz’s $10 m. I feel strongly Joshua should imitate ex-boxing world champions like Lenox Lewis, the Klitschko brothers, who never dodge a fight. It is when you get mega opponents that you make megabucks.

“Right now, it’s either Tyson Fury or current WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder that can be regarded as the best in the heavyweight class. Joshua should plan for them to earn global respect,” Oboh said.

