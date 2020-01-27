Anambra State government vows to flush out cartel and Mafias, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Anambra State Government on Monday expressed concern that despite its successful arrest of over fourth illegal revenue collectors, in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State, it keeps discovering aggressive and violent young revenue criminals in the city.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Commissioner for Transport Dr. Christian Madubuko while parading a notorious Mbaise Imo State, born illegal revenue collector that has been terrorizing women and motorists at Onitsha Owerri Road.

Dr. Madubuko who spoke through his Personal Assistant, Mr. Benedict Okoro, lamented that those who are making sure that the Anambra State Government does not function well are the people behind the illegal revenue cartel and hoods.

“Some people have turned themselves to Kingpins, Local Lords and Mafias, who operate with hoods, they are operating in different cycles in Onitsha and its environs and they are the people leading the campaign of calumny against the government of Chief Willie Obiano.”

“Despite the raids we have carried out against illegal revenue collectors in Onitsha, we keep discovering the Kingpins, Local Lords and Mafias, who are operating with different hoods and cycles of illegal revenue collection.

“What is going on in Onitsha is similar to what is experienced in the hoods, there are revenue hoods, cartels and Mafias operating in Onitsha and they are also behind sabotaging and discrediting the good works of Governor Obiano.

“What the kingpins and the overlords are doing, is gathering young boys from outside Anambra State, who of course were not able to have access to good education, who are mentally and morally broken, they use them to sustain their own local mafia and cartel of illegal revenue collection.

“They send these boys to engage for them in illegal tolls collection, to steal against the government in order to become financially more powerful against the government, they also use the money to fight against the government so that they can become a threat to the government.

“They use the same boys, their hoods to wage physical war against the government and its officials who try to stop them, it is a very serious cartel, they have coordinators in various streets, they have different kiosks where from where they operate, but we are arresting them, we want to get their masters, most of them have been on hiding, we are after them and we must win the battle, they must leave Anambra State.”

