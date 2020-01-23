Amotekun’ll serve all ethnic groups —DAWN Commission

Kindly Share This Story:

says its mischievous to tag outfit as Yoruba police

By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo—Director-General of Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, Mr Seye Oyeleye, has said the Western Nigeria Security Network, WNSN, codenamed Amotekun, is aimed at protecting all ethnic groups in South-West.

He added that the region is not known for the various crimes disturbing its peaceful nature, hence, the cooperation among the states to tackle the menace.

Oyeleye disclosed this during an interview programme, Frank Talk, on Rave FM in Osogbo, yesterday.

He added that mischief-makers who didn’t lift a finger when South-West states were having security challenges are the ones opposing the outfit.

His words: “Insecurity is not our way of life in the South-West. This is the region that has been exposed to the outside world for about 700years ago.

“Mischief makers are the ones who are making comments that Amotekun is ethnic police to protect the Yoruba. In the Western region not only Yoruba live here. Every ethnic group lives here because we are an accommodating region. If you live here, under the armpit of the law, Amotekun will also serve you. It won’t single out a Yoruba man.

Amotekun is not for the territorial integrity of Nigeria, it is the work of Nigeria army, police e.t.c. Amotekun is to provide cover for the South-West region in terms of complementing the work of the police.’’

He also explained that “at some point last year when the South-West states were going through several security challenges, people were afraid at the state of kidnapping, car hijacking, murder on our roads. The governor came together quickly to proffer solution the prevailing bad occurrence in the region.

He noted that Amotekun is just one of the many solutions proffered by South-West governors in 2019.

‘’One of the recommendations is the setting up of the joint security network by the six states. Part of the recommendations include: engaging our youths properly, to find jobs, developing entrepreneurship skills and many more.

Nigeria is a federal country. The appellation is the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The security we offer in 1990 can no longer be the security in 2020 even the criminals have moved up. Nigeria has approximately 400,000 policemen for a population of over 200 million.

Proper policing in the 20th century is gravitating toward community policing. The major orientation behind Amotekun is community policing. We are involving the locals in the security. The local will serve as the brain behind the existing Police,’’ he added.

