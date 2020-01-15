Amotekun: You are only AGF, not court ― Gani Adams replies Malami

Kindly Share This Story:

The 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams has reacted to the declaration of the South West Security Outfit (Operation Amotekun) “illegal” by the Federal Government through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Gani Adams in an open letter addressed to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami said it is unfortunate that instead of praising the South West Governors, the Federal Government is condemning their action.

“It is unfortunate that rather than praise the governors, you are condemning their action, thereby strengthening the hands of those who believe the Federal Government is against some sections of the country.”

He also said Malami is not a court but an appointed officer of the government.

“As a lawyer and a Senior Advocate, you should know that you are not the law. You are only the Attorney-General, not a court.

“It is only a court of competent jurisdiction that will decide if what an individual, group of individuals, an entity or a state does is legal or otherwise.

“So, your outburst against the governors who were elected, not selected or appointed, is against the spirit of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

Elucidating why the South West region of the country needs such initiative (Operation Amotekun), Gani Adams said; “The right to life is universal and no government can legislate against that. I don’t need to bother you about killings, kidnappings, banditry and other criminal vices in the South-West recently.

“Even Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Yoruba leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, was killed and nobody has been arrested in respect of all these killings.

“One thing is clear: Nigerians have the right to protect themselves. Not only that: South-West people have a right to protect and defend themselves against attacks.

“Amotekun is an initiative by the South-West governors to defend our people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

