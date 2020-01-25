Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Yoruba World Congress, YWC, has set up a help desk that will help in collating suggestions, concerns, and observations by people about the operation of the regional security outfit, ‘Operation Amotekun’.

The step, according to the YWC Secretary-General, Prof. Anthony Kila, in Lagos on Saturday, would help ensure that the outfit remains people-centered and people-owned.

“The YWC is calling on people of goodwill and all those that are free from hatred and mischief to express their support and suggestions as well as highlight their concerns or doubts on Amotekun,” he said.

Prof Kila also added that such suggestions, concerns, and observations would be channeled to the table of those charged to manage Operation Amotekun across all Yoruba states.

He, therefore, charged individuals and groups to send their messages via the website of the Yoruba World Congress.

“We as a people called for Amotekun and now that we have it, we must treasure it and defend it with all we can. We must make Amotekun work. There might be imperfections, concerns or doubts, but as a people-oriented and people desired initiative it is our right and duty to let our voice be heard on Amotekun.

“We, therefore, call on all people of goodwill and all those that free from hatred and mischief to express their support and suggestions as well as highlight their concerns or doubts on Amotekun. We promise to get your thoughts to the right quarters. We also promise to monitor operation Amotekun and to ensure it remains noble, just and fair.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: