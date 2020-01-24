AMOTEKUN: Why all tiers of govt must collaborate — Alarape, ex Oyo Speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

FORMER Speaker of the Oyo House of Assembly between 1999 to 2003, Asimiyu Alarape, has urged all tiers of government to collaborate on the Amotekun security initiative of South-West governors instead of the prevailing controversies because “the fundamental objectives of government globally is the provision of basic amenities and security of lives and properties.’’

He continued: “And to say Nigeria as a country has fared well on the above primary responsibilities is to beg the issues. As a result, there is urgent need for collaboration and cooperation among all tiers of government to be responsive and responsible to the basic essence of governance.

“However, ours system is guided by norms and value, which are represented by our Constitution.

READ ALSO:

The Constitution is our ground norm and all our actions has to be in conformity with same because anything contrary would be ultra vies and illegal.

“On Amotekun, in a true federal state where all the federating units are partners in overall development of the country, this kind of issue would not raise its ugly head.

“The truth is that 1999 Constitution foisted on us by military junta is not a true reflection of federalism as being practiced in Canada, Australia, India and USA among others

“And unfortunately, the Political Class – The Executive and Legislature since 1999 are polarized along ethnic sentiment.

“In a true federalism, the question of legality or otherwise won’t be entertained because the Constitution would explicitly state the existence of state police. “Although, I am not totally privy to the statement by the AGF (that Amotekun is illegal) but I believe it is a smokescreen against attempt to have true federal state. “However, the AGF is not law unto himself despite the fact that he is Chief Law officer whose job is primarily to advise the President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

“But he might equally have the fear that Amotekun might be a willing tool or avenue to destabilize the peace and order of the country which the President has sworn to protect and defend.

“He might look further that the organization is not a juristic person who can sue and be sued

“The Procedural operation of the organisation as to recruitment, training, retraining, management and organogram are not known which must be transparent with force of law.

“In the interim, I would suggest the matter should be politically settled in the interest of the generality of our people who have suffered untold security challenges of their lives and properties.

“Trailing Amotekun guards against breach of public peace and order would be nasty and brutish.

“In the long term, let our various houses of assembly come out with legislation like Lagos State Neighbourhood Watch Act. This would legalize and strengthen same and they can come together for regional peace, order and development. Lastly our feeding bottle Federalism needs an urgent surgical operation to reflect the True Federal nature of our country.

“Our leaders of thoughts, traditional rulers, elder statesmen and all interested parties should as a matter of urgency convoke a conference to address the Yoruba Question in True Nigeria Federal State.

“Our legislators across parties line must be carry along because ultimately they are the harbinger of the restructuring along true federal state or regionalism. Let political settlement take precedence on Amotekun.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: