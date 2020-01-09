Amotekun: Thank God FG is not averse to community policing ― Ooni

Kindly Share This Story:

Says he’s happy with governors for putting aside politics

Victor Ogunyinka

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for its stand on community policing.

The Ooni of Ife also reserved special praises for southwest governors for putting aside political differences in finding a lasting solution to insecurity matters in the region.

Speaking on behalf of other traditional rulers at the launch of Operation Amotekun in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, the paramount ruler also explained that he had a discussion with the Alaafin of Oyo on security matters and they “all agreed that security in Yorubaland was being threatened.

“I sincerely commend the governors of the six western states for putting aside partisanship and collaborating on what can benefit their region wholly. If we urinate on a particular spot, it must foam. And the inability of snakes to move together is what exposes them to the danger of being killed by hunters.

“I realised that Yoruba race was being threatened and I discussed with the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, who gave me the mandate through his experience on the throne, and we all agreed that security in Yorubaland was being threatened. We thank God that the Federal Government is not averse to community policing.

“But it is important to know that if a fire is burning one, one’s child and one’s relation, one should quickly extinguish that on one’s body.

“I implore us all to support this project because we are all Amotekun. Our South West governors do not want deceit. Our tradition and customs do not encourage deceit because whoever betrays will be swept away by it. I assure you all that all traditional rulers support this project.

“I, therefore, urge all of us to collaborate and join hands together with Amotekun so that peace may reign in Yorubaland. Many of our people living overseas are fearful of coming home. We should be mindful of what our generations to come will say of us.”, the monarch said.

Vanguard

