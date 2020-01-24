Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson Akure

THE Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative, TYLPI, and South-West Professionals, SOWPROF, have accused the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) of unduly overheating the polity and putting the nation on the boil, by declaring the security outfit codenamed Amotekun as illegal.

In a statement signed by its President and General Secretary, Mr. Olusegun K Ahmadu and Mr. Olufemi J Adefemiwa, respectively, deplored the minister’s stance as insensitive, insincere and smacking of bias and double standard given the “silence of the federal authorities and continued lending of support to the formation and operation of similar security bodies such as the Hisbahs and Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in certain troubled parts of the North.”

“Where was the Federal Government and the AGF when Hisbah operatives recently arrested a policeman in the North? Why would the same Federal Government that lent and still lends support to those outfits now find the constitution sacred?”

“Malami’s insensitive and vexatious outburst has dangerously resurrected all the divisive tendencies- mutual distrust, differences, fissures and dichotomy which had plagued relations among the various sections of the country, judging by the public outrage that has trailed the incident.”

READ ALSO:

They therefore advised the Federal Government to encourage the South West governors to perfect the process that would make Amotekun effective as a demonstration of good faith and its professed commitment to safeguarding lives and property of all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, creed and political persuasions.

Also, SOWPROF, which is made up of Yoruba and Itsekiri Professionals drawn from across the world have asked the South West Governors to go ahead with full implementation of Amotekun saying that the initiative would stem crime in the region.

The group said it might be compelled to drag Nigeria before the United Nations, (UN) for threatening an institution meant to protect lives and properties of people living in the South West area following the Attorney General’s description of the outfit as illegal.

This was contained in a statement signed by SOWPROF President, Chief Segun Ajibulu.

Ajibulu noted that “Nigeria is a signatory to several international conventions on the security of lives and properties which supersede any other consideration that might oppose Amotekun.

‘Dont be intimidated. Your action is in line with several local and international conventions on the protection of lives and properties. The people are with you. We urge you to go ahead and fully implement the project,” he charged South-West governors.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: