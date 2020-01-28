Amotekun: South-West has no plan to secede from Nigeria — Fayemi

Kindly Share This Story:

•Buhari should complement Amotekun —Gani Adams

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has assured that the South-West geopolitical zone has no plans to secede from Nigeria, saying the establishment of the South-West Security Network, code-named “Amotekun” was to tackle armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry and illegal destruction of lives and property.

Dr. Fayemi said the South-West region remains an integral part of Nigeria, will continue to be part of Nigeria and will continue to be committed to a united and indivisible Nigeria.

The Governor gave the assurance, yesterday when he hosted a pan-Yoruba development interest group, the Oodua Progressive Union, OPU, Worldwide who were led to his office by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the governor said nobody should entertain any fear of secession by the South-West over the launch of Amotekun which he said was meant to protect all Nigerians resident in the region.

He said: “Amotekun is not political, it was established for the protection of our people and stem the tide of armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal destruction of lives and property.

“This is the first time that the region is united on the need to raise a security platform to complement the existing security agencies to protect the lives and property of our people, which is our constitutional duty.

“I also want to say that the South-West is not seceding from Nigeria. The South-West zone remains part of Nigeria and it will remain committed to a united and indivisible Nigerian federation.”

Fayemi, also commended OPU for promoting the culture of the Yoruba all over the world saying his administration fully supports the sustenance of culture and using it to drive social integration, create jobs and boost tourism.

“We are happy that we have this type of organization during your (Adams’) time because we believe it will cater for the interest of the Yoruba all over the world.’’

Speaking earlier, Adams disclosed that OPU was formed in 2011 in Mumbai, India and was set up to organize an annual interface for delegates from all over the world on issues bordering on sustenance of Yoruba culture.

On Amotekun, Adams welcomed the agreement reached between the Federal Government and South-West governors, saying “it is for the progress of the country.”

He said: “It is necessary for our governors to have our own security network code-named Amotekun. Life is precious. You don’t politicize the issue of security. Anything that affects Ekiti State affects the entire country and if Ekiti State is safe, the entire Nigeria is safe. If the South-West is safe, the entire Nigeria is safe.

“So, I think the President should complement the initiative of Amotekun by the South-West Governors. He should even add it to the books so that the economic nerve of the nation can be safe in terms of life and property.

“We don’t need to continue throwing missiles at ourselves in the media and anybody who stands as an antagonist to Amotekun, I will perceive that person in two forms.

“One, he has an agenda to destroy our zone or two, he is an agent of criminals. Definitely, the agreement between the Federal Government and South-West Governors is a welcome development. It is for the progress of the country.”

Adams was in Ado Ekiti to attend the Annual World Conference of the OPU which was scheduled for Ekiti State. He was accompanied to the Governor’s Office by OPU chieftains led by their President, Mr. Olawale Ayinla; culture icon, Chief JimohAliu; Director-General, Ekiti State Bureau of Arts and Culture, Mr. Wale Ojo-Lanre and officials of various pan-Yoruba groups.

