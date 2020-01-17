Amotekun: South West governors keep next strategy to chest

Kindly Share This Story:

…directs security aides to keep mum

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The six South-West governors have decided to keep their next strategies on the federal government plan to frustrate the security outfit codenamed “Amotekun” to their chests.

Consequently, they have directed all their media handlers and Special Advisers on Security matters across the states to maintain silence.

Reliable sources across the states informed vanguard that they have been given a stern warning not to engaged the Federal government in media war.

It was learnt that the governors will be meeting soon to take a uniform decision on the pronouncement that the security outfit is illegal.

“We have been warned not to comment on the matter again. All comments are now to come from Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission only.

“in fact, we have been warned by our principals not to speak on the matter for now.

“The governors would soon meet to take a joint decision on their next line of action.

Recall that the chairman of the south-west governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu said that the governors would first explore the political solution and if it failed would approach the court.

Contacted for comment on the governors next line of action, the special adviser to the Ondo state governor on security matter, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo declined to comment.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: