Amotekun: Osinbajo, governors meet in Aso Rock

On 4:41 pm
Osinbajo, South West governors, Amotekun
Osinbajo

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday met behind closed -doors with the South West Governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started immediately after the expanded National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by the Vice President at the Conference Hall, Presidential Villa.

Osinbajo’s meeting with the governors it was reliably gathered was on the recently launched regional security outfit, Amotekun, which the Federal Government has described as illegal.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently emphasized the importance of community policing which he said was part of the policy of his administration to curb security challenges in the country.

Although the Attorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had described Amotekun as illegal, the governors and leaders of South West said there was no going back in the implementation of the new security outfit.

 

