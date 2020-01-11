Amotekun: OPC lampoons northern group, says comments inciting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Rotimi Ojomoyela and Dennis Agbo

Oodua Peoples Congress, (OPC) has berated a northern group, Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), for kicking against the Thursday launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed “Operation Amotekun” by the governors of the six states of the South West. This is just as Igbo Socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, lauded “Operation Amotekun”

Speaking a few hours after the inauguration of the security outfit, the northern group, had, in a statement by its National President, Alhaji Isah Abubakar, kicked against it describing it as a military wing of the OPC. In a swift reaction however, the Lagos state coordinator of OPC, Alhaji Mutairu Adesina, described the group’s comment as inciting and capable of causing unnecessary tension in the country.

He said, “it is sad that such inciting comments could come from a leader of a group in the North and this uncomplimentary statement is capable of causing unnecessary tension in the country. It shows that the group is one of the sponsors of these suspected herdsmen who killed our people and destroyed our farms. Where was Alhaji Isah Abubakar of NYCN when gunmen and suspected herdsmen invaded our farms and communities, kidnapped and killed our people in the southwest? Since its inception in1994, OPC has never been found wanting, none of our members has been caught or arrested for kidnapping, destroying or killing other people. The records are there for everybody to see. OPC has always been complementing the efforts of the Nigerian police on safety and security issues.

We are not criminals, marauders or kidnappers. We have been carrying out our duties as a purely socio-cultural group with Olokun Festival Foundation, promoting our cultural heritage and traditions. We have a structure in 30 states of the country, and our members are scattered across the state doing their legitimate businesses. So, why is Abubakar referring to us as militants? However, I am happy that we are beginning to see them, the enemies of our nation, and the region. It only shows that the northern groups are afraid of us because they know that OPC is the only group that can curtail their nefarious activities”

The issue of security is sensitive because it is between life and death and now that our governors had risen to the occasion with the launch of Amotekun, why is this group crying over a spilled milk? Explaining the rationale behind the move, Adesina said though, the inauguration of Amotekun was long overdue, it was a timely response to the myriads of security challenges that have been threatening the peace and tranquility of the region” “ For instance, there is Hisbah in Kano, and Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) that complements the efforts of the police and military in Borno, eight states in Middle Belt formed the G8, so why is NYCN raising issues where there was none. “ In the last four years, we have a record of over 200 people across the southwest that have been killed by these criminal herdsmen.”

“Over 400 people have also been kidnapped and released after paying the ransom. So, why is this unnecessary brouhaha over operation Amotekun? This group should be warned because from what transpired between yesterday and today, there are indications that some elements from the North are feeling uncomfortable with whatever progress we are making in the west and that is too dangerous for our polity”.

“Three days ago, there were reports of attacks in some parts of Ondo. Stories of attacks have been unprecedented in the southwest and nobody cares. A situation whereby an unknown group in the north described” operation Amotekun”, a new initiative and structure from western Nigeria as a military wing of the OPC is not only inciting, but it is also sad” Adesina, however, admonished the group to stay off from comments that can lead to tribal wars because such comment was unsavory. The OPC Lagos coordinator also applauded the efforts of the governors, and other stakeholders, especially, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, and National Coordinator of the group, Gani Adams, for throwing their weight behind the move, stressing the need to fast track the processes of implementing the new initiative.

“I am also using this opportunity to assure all other groups in Lagos and other states in the southwest of their safety and security, irrespective of their tribes or religions. OPC will continue to offer adequate security to all residents. NYCN should stop making comment and advising the Security Advisers against the governors.

The governors are the number one Chief Security officer (CSO) of their respective states and it is their responsibility to ensure the safety of the citizens of the states, irrespective of tribes and religions. That is why they are being elected” Meanwhile, the governors, while inaugurating the security outfit in Ibadan yesterday, said the Amotekun’s mandate was not to rival Federal Security agencies, adding that security of lives and property of the people of the southwest remains paramount to them. The governors also insisted that the new outfit, would in no way, hinder the federal security agencies from performing their roles and constitutionally-assigned duties.

They noted that Operation Amotekun was a community policing response to the security challenges in the South-West and a complementary effort and confidence-boosting strategy to secure the territory. “Everything we have applied to do with Operation Amotekun is in line with the existing security architecture in Nigeria. All we are doing is creating an appendage of local vigilantes. As governors of these states, it is our priority to see that indigenes and settlers living within the boundaries of our various states can carry out their legitimate duties in a secure environment. The security of their lives and property should be of paramount importance to us”, they said.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo lauds Operation Amotekun

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has commended the south west governors for establishing the security outfit saying the federating units should control domestic security.

In its reaction to the launch, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo said that the launching of Operation Amotekun by South West is commendable, particularly with the pervasive ethnic coloration of the Nigeria Armed Forces.

Nwodo among other issues he raised in his reaction regretted that the Nigeria border was thrown open to foreigners including recruited Boko Haram members. Nwodo who made the reaction through his Special Adviser on Media, Emeka Attama said: “the launching of Operation Amotekun by the South West is laudable. We have in Nigeria today an ethnic controlled armed force. Our Army and Air Force are commanded by officers who should have retired according to establishment laws. In law, they are functus officio.

“The violation of our extant laws in this regard is simply to satisfy a desire for ethnic hegemony. To do this their more competent seniors are retired not minding the huge resources the nation invested in their training. Posting, promotion, arrest, prosecution of offenders are carried out with an ethnic mindset. Ethnic cleansing appears to influence premature retirements. If you are a Fulani herdsman you have a license to kill and escape arrest. Our troops fighting Boko Haram have low morale and motivation. In the South East mere traveling on the highway attracts an illegal tax to law enforcement agencies sometimes carrying POS machines to exploit cashless travelers who are forced to make transfers to private accounts. Who can resign his private security to this kind of arrangement?

“Can you run a federation where the Federating units cannot control their domestic security? If a President in violation of our immigration laws and extant treaties governing the movement of persons in our sub region and continent orders all Africans including Boko Haram recruits to come freely into our country without screening won’t you be scared that everywhere is now a war front!

“What about the 12 million children out of school and the over 60 million unemployed youths waiting to vent their anger on all of us? What of our decapitated judiciary and moribund bar association who sit helplessly as court orders are refused by government and citizens waste in illegal imprisonment unless Americans bark!

“What about our press who would rather report stories than champion causes as it is done in other democracies? I salute the South West governors. Nobody needs to tell any Nigerian today that your security is in your own hands!

NANS endorses Amotekun,

Also, the National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), has thrown its weight behind the formation of operation Amotekun joint security outfit in the Southwest region. The body said the initiative would curb the high rate of kidnapping and ritual killings in the zone.

NANS, however, warned politicians against politicising the operations of the security body, saying doing so would defeat the purpose for the establishment of the security outfit .

A statement in Ado Ekiti on Friday by NANS’ Coordinator , Zone D, Comrade Samuel Olawale and Assistant General Secretary, Com. Ibukun Titilayo Samuel, expressed the readiness of the students’ body to coalesce efforts with operatives of the security outfit to combat insecurity in the region.

NANS commended the Governors of Ondo and Ekiti States, Rotimi Akeredolu(SAN) and Kayode Fayemi respectively , for spearheading the establishment of a security architecture that would make the Southwest a safe haven for investors.

“We are pleased with the news of the launching of the security operation today. The Operation which was launched with 120 red coloured Amotekun Hilux vehicles will tackle kidnapping and other criminal activities in the Southwest region.

“The joint operation of trained vigilant groups, Agebekoya and the OPC under Amotekun, will complement the existing security measures already put in place by the federal government.

“We charge the security outfit to work hand- in -hand with the already existing security agencies to bring sanity to our environment and stamp out criminals, who were bent on frustrating the development of the South West region”.

NANS charged the Southwest governors to ensure that the operatives are exposed to community policing training, aside putting up proper structures that will guarantee provision of necessary logistics , for the sustainability of the outfit.

Constitution will call Southwest to order if . . . ACF

Similarly, the Arewa Consultative Forum ACF while reacting to Thursday’s launch of the regional security outfit, ‘Amotekun’ by Governors of the Southwest, said the constitution will call them to order if their approach breaches the law. The Forum however noted that there was no harm in synergizing against security challenges, adding that it was the duty of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to take action if he felt the governors acted ultra vires.

Secretary General of the ACF, Elder Anthony N.Z Sani who stated this while speaking with Vanguard, Friday morning said; “all I can say is that the Southwest has decided to come together and live up their synergistic potential against their collective challenges to security facing them and the nation. There is no harm in coming together against collective challenges for common good”.

He added that since there was yet no consensus on the approaches to be deployed, it would be out of place to comment fully on the initiative.

“Since there is no consensus on the approaches among the six states of the Southwest on how best to go about it, it would be fool hardy of me to make any comments now. This is because the Southwest is blessed with constitutional lawyers who would advise them on constitutional ways of going about it in a democracy. Similarly, it is in the place of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to guide and protect the observance of the constitution. I am therefore sanguine that if the Southwest goes against the constitution there is a way to call them to order”, Elder Sani added.

