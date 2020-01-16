Amotekun: No letter or call received from Malami ―Makinde

Kindly Share This Story:

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has reacted to the pronouncement of the South West security outfit coded: “Operation Amotekun” illegal by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Makinde said he has received no letter or call from the AGF, Abubakar Malami on the situation aside from seeing it on social media.

“My personal position is that you actually don’t run a government on social media.

“If I see a letter or a call from the AGF telling me what he just said, then it will be a different reaction. But I have been reading it just like you read it on social media. I haven’t seen anything official to that effect.

“I don’t think in a country like Nigeria, the AGF will just wake up and make his own laws. He may interpret and advise the President on the issue,” the governor said.

Makinde communicated his response while speaking to journalists after a closed-door with the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

“I have come to visit Baba to wish him happy new year. You know, he is Our Baba”.

He noted that Amotekun was formed to complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the country.

