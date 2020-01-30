Amotekun: Lawyers write S/West Houses of Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

Seek to expedite passage of enabling law

By Adesina Wahab

A group of lawyers in the Chambers of T.B. Ayodele and Co. has written the Speakers of the Houses of Assembly in the South-West states of Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti asking them to expedite action on passing the necessary law to give legal teeth to the regional security outfit, Operation Amotekun.

The lawyers also copied the governors of the affected states.

The lawyers, Messrs T.B. Ayodele, I.A. Durosomo, A.B. Aderibigbe and Obiesika Iyalla, noted that passing the necessary law to back the setting up of the outfit was imperative and that no minute must be wasted in the efforts to safeguard the lives and properties of the people of the region.

“That is obvious and conspicuous that this noble state at this point in time is going through huge and titanium security challenges ranging from highway robberies, kidnappings and Fulani herdsmen menace.

“That the Federal Government security outfits, though trying their best, the establishment of Western Nigeria Security Network will help in combating internal crimes by external forces in the state.

“That Western Nigeria Security Network is only meant to complement the present security outfits in the country and not to replace them.

“That it is pertinent and highly germane to have this Western Nigeria Security Network as an outsider cannot know a terrain better than the occupants or indigenous residents of the particular area.

“That establishment of Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) will not only enhance the protection of lives and properties of the state but will in a long and far-reaching way provide job opportunities to the alarming and monstrous populace of unemployed youths.

“That we need Amotekun in our dear State not because we no longer have faith or trust in the Federal Government but because “ọwọ ẹni là fí tú wá àrà ẹni ṣe”.

“That it is better to arrest any security threat or breach from the inside rather than calling for external backing or backup in the middle of crisis.

“In view of the above Mr Hon. Speaker Sir, we write your good offices to initiate your discretional powers conferred on you by the Constitution which you stand to protect at all time and to use and fulfil the words in the Oath of allegiance and office by considering the overwhelming and overriding interest of the good people of your state by rallying the Honourable Members of the Noble of Assembly to pass a Bill into Law for the Establishment of Amotekun.”

The lawyers appealed to the lawmakers to place the issue on the front burner and give it the priority it deserves.

