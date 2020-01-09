Breaking News
Amotekun: It’s embarrassing southwest suffers insecurity ― Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State and the Chairman Western Nigeria Governors (WNGF), Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that it has become continuously embarrassing that southwest Nigeria suffers from insecurity challenges.

This is just as he mentioned that Operation Amotekun will not participate in any political activities outside.

During his keynote speech at the launch of the Western Nigerian Security Network, Akeredolu explained that “It has become embarrassing that insecurities are happening in the south-west state. Amotekun will save us from ritual killing, cybercrime, kidnapping among others. We shall not relent until the entire place is secured.

“We the South-West governors believe in the unity of Nigeria and we can’t afford to break this country. I married an Igbo woman and we believe in Nigeria. We are committed in the idea to make Nigeria great and united,”

