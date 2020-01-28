Amotekun is value added to Nigeria internal security — Bode George

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George and former Minister of Transport, Ebenezer Babatope, on Tuesday, expressed deep concern over series of argument generated by the newly instituted Western Nigeria Security Network, code-named “Operation Amotekun,” says the initiative suppose to be largely supported as it will add value to the Nigeria internal security.

Speaking on the state of the nation, Bode said that with the state of insecurity in the southwest in the last two years ranging from kidnapping, killings, among other atrocities, Amotekun will help in completing existing security outfits in the region.

“As someone with a military background, Amotekun is a value-added to internal security of this country. It’s not a new concept, all we need to do is to be very conscious. If we all remember when operation WETIE started, some people later use the local arrangement for political purposes.

“We must talk about it so that those developing this concept will make sure that it does not turn to the political weapon. On that note let those in charge of this initiative continue with the planning as it will boost the security of lives and properties of the region.”

Bode urged relevant stakeholders not to be panic because of Amotekun as nothing can truncate the unity of Nigeria as one entity, “nothing can question the unity of this country that our founding fathers fought for.”

Corroborating his views, Ebenezer Babatope said that Amotekun is going to be a major solution to some of the problems confronting the southwest region as people will now be able to sleep with their eyes closed.

“God will give our country peace, Amotekun is not going to divide this country but rather unite it. We are wonderful and powerful as one entity.”

