Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Amotekun is same as Vigilante Group, we’re on it — Kogi govt

On 10:06 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Bello
Bello

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Meantime, following the commencement of Amotekun, the Kogi State government said it would strengthen its own borders to avoid infiltration by external forces.

Special Adviser to the state Governor on Security, Commandant Jerry Omodara (Rtd) who spoke on behalf of government said the state being at the centre of the country may experience some infiltration by fleeing criminals from the South West.

Imo: PDP reckless, trying to incite violence ― Oshiomhole

Omodara said: “What the South West governors are doing now in terms of Amotekun is nothing different from having Vigilante groups. Its only the name that its different. Kogi State is well ahead of them in terms of setting up its vigilante.

“We are also aware that Kogi State may experience influx of people especially now that Operation Amotekun has taken off. You know Kogi is not only in the centre of the country but also shares borders with nine other states.Amotekun has come to stay in Southwest — NANS

“What we plan to do is to strengthened our borders to guide against influx of criminals who may be running away from these south west states.

“We are a responsible and responsive government and we are not going to allow external forces destroyed the good work the state governor, Yahaya Bello has put in place in terms of security.

He has invested heavily on security and has won many awards including from the Inspector General of Police; as the Best Governor in Security. We will continue to save our people and their property. There is no cause for alarm.”

Borders and economic security

Omodara also said the state Governor has directed each of the 21 local government areas of the state to form a semi form of Vigilante at their respective council areas.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!