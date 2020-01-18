Amotekun is same as Vigilante Group, we’re on it — Kogi govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Meantime, following the commencement of Amotekun, the Kogi State government said it would strengthen its own borders to avoid infiltration by external forces.

Special Adviser to the state Governor on Security, Commandant Jerry Omodara (Rtd) who spoke on behalf of government said the state being at the centre of the country may experience some infiltration by fleeing criminals from the South West.

Omodara said: “What the South West governors are doing now in terms of Amotekun is nothing different from having Vigilante groups. Its only the name that its different. Kogi State is well ahead of them in terms of setting up its vigilante.

“We are also aware that Kogi State may experience influx of people especially now that Operation Amotekun has taken off. You know Kogi is not only in the centre of the country but also shares borders with nine other states.

“What we plan to do is to strengthened our borders to guide against influx of criminals who may be running away from these south west states.

“We are a responsible and responsive government and we are not going to allow external forces destroyed the good work the state governor, Yahaya Bello has put in place in terms of security.

He has invested heavily on security and has won many awards including from the Inspector General of Police; as the Best Governor in Security. We will continue to save our people and their property. There is no cause for alarm.”

Omodara also said the state Governor has directed each of the 21 local government areas of the state to form a semi form of Vigilante at their respective council areas.

Vanguard

